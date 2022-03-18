Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

Indian Women's cricket team captain and her ladies would be up against a very tough challenge against the Australian Women's cricket team at Eden Park in Auckland. This would be the first game at this venue and there are chances of rain disturbing the play.

However, the Indian team would be dead set on winning this match and getting on with the momentum after a devastating loss against England in its last game. Australia on the other hand would look to continue their winning run after having won four out of four matches in the tournament so far.

CWC 2022 Toss Timing

Women's Cricket World Cup match today will begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain and Australia Women captain Meg Lanning would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, toss would take place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Australia Women's World Cup match would look like

India must pick in Playing 11 at all costs as she is someone who can win matches single-handedly and take the attack to the opposition right from the word go. No doubt that Yastika Bhatia has done well but she is never the type of batter that Verma is. Hence Verma must be included. Other than that, India could also play Poonam Yadav in place of either Sneh Rana or Deepti Sharma. Agreed that both Sneh and Deepti can wield the willow, but Yadav is a wicket-taker and India need to pick wickets. Deepti Sharma hasn't really been able to fire in this World Cup either with the bat or ball.

Australia on the other hand has no problems to solve at all as it is going like a well-oiled machine and hence there would be no changes in their Playing 11.

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, (capt), (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Predicted Playing 11

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women World Cup Squad

Mithali Raj (capt), (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women World Cup Squad

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown