Women's World Cup India vs England: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

The Indian Women's team coming on the back of a gigantic 155 run victory against West Indies will take on England who are coming off three close losses in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The match would take place at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand.

This match is as close to being a 'do or die' game for England as it can get. With three losses which include losses to West Indies and South Africa, teams that are generally considered below England in terms of talent and skill, they cannot afford to drop even a single point from hereon. On the other hand, If India could win this, they would almost put one foot into the bus that takes the team to the semi-final in this World Cup.

CWC 2022 Toss Timing

Women's Cricket World Cup match today will begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain and England Women captain Heather Knight would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, toss would take place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and England Women's World Cup match would look like

The Indian team has been boosted by the form shown by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, both of whom hit centuries in the previous game. Even Yastika Bhatia was able to provide a quick start and hence the problems of batting are solved,. The Indian bowling has performed consistently well in the World Cup and hence no changes are required there. The only worry remains the batting form of and Richa Ghosh. Thus India would look to go with the same XI that played the game against West Indies

England on the other hand are troubled by the fielding lapses which has to led to their loss in the two previous games and the dip in the form of vice-captain Nat Sciver after hitting a century in the first game. England skipper Heather Knight would hope that this game provides the solution to all her problems. Danny Wyatt needs to fire with the bat and English bowlers must pick wickets early if they are to win this game. In all probability, the English team will also remain unchanged.

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, (capt), (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Predicted Playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women Squad CWC 2022

Mithali Raj (capt), (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Squad CWC 2022

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Lauren Winfield-Hill