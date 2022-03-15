Women's World Cup India vs England: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

-
The Indian Women's team coming on the back of a gigantic 155 run victory against West Indies will take on England who are coming off three close losses in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The match would take place at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand.
This match is as close to being a 'do or die' game for England as it can get. With three losses which include losses to West Indies and South Africa, teams that are generally considered below England in terms of talent and skill, they cannot afford to drop even a single point from hereon. On the other hand, If India could win this, they would almost put one foot into the bus that takes the team to the semi-final in this World Cup.
CWC 2022 India vs England Toss Timing
India vs England Women's Cricket World Cup match today will begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain Mithali Raj and England Women captain Heather Knight would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, India vs England toss would take place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and England Women's World Cup match would look like
The Indian team has been boosted by the form shown by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, both of whom hit centuries in the previous game. Even Yastika Bhatia was able to provide a quick start and hence the problems of batting are solved,. The Indian bowling has performed consistently well in the World Cup and hence no changes are required there. The only worry remains the batting form of Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh. Thus India would look to go with the same XI that played the game against West Indies
England on the other hand are troubled by the fielding lapses which has to led to their loss in the two previous games and the dip in the form of vice-captain Nat Sciver after hitting a century in the first game. England skipper Heather Knight would hope that this game provides the solution to all her problems. Danny Wyatt needs to fire with the bat and English bowlers must pick wickets early if they are to win this game. In all probability, the English team will also remain unchanged.
India Women Predicted Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England Women Predicted Playing 11
Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
India Women Squad CWC 2022
Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England Women Squad CWC 2022
Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Lauren Winfield-Hill
