World Cup: Salah would be out for 'not more' than 3 weeks, says Egyptian FA

Egypt's opening fixture in Group A is against Uruguay on June 15

AFP | PTI  |  Cairo 

Sergio Ramos collides with Mohammad Salah in the Uefa Chamoions League Final. (Photo: Reuters)
Mohamed Salah could still play a role for Egypt at the World Cup after the Egyptian Football Association announced Wednesday that the injured Liverpool striker would be out for "not more" than three weeks.

"The football federation reiterates that Salah will be at the World Cup, God willing, and will be out for no longer than three weeks," the federation said after its president Hani Abu Reda and the team doctor met with Salah in Spain, where he is undergoing treatment.

Egypt's opening fixture in Group A is against Uruguay on June 15. They then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.
First Published: Wed, May 30 2018. 22:30 IST

