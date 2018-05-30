Brazil ready to avenge 2014 World Cup humiliation by Germans: Thiago Silva

has vowed that Brazil will be physically and mentally prepared when the starts in Russia on June 14.

The (PSG) defender said a desire to atone for the team's humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat at home to Germany in the 2014 World Cup serves as an extra incentive, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I think (coach) Tite and his backroom staff have prepared the squad well," Silva told a press conference here, where the Brazil squad is currently training ahead of football's flagship tournament.

"I think we are ready to perform well. If we look back at that (the 2014 loss to Germany), it only gives us more motivation to go to the World Cup and win it," he added.

Silva, who will be playing in his third World Cup, is not guaranteed of a starting berth in Russia.

The 33-year-old will be vying for a place in Tite's preferred line-up with his teammate and Internazionale's Miranda.

"Both are great players. Miranda has shown that throughout his career and has started very well. The competition for places is healthy and lifts the level of concentration," he said.

Brazil's options in central defence also include Geromel, a key member of the Gremio side that won last year's Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition.

The five-time world champions will begin their campaign in Russia against Switzerland on June 17 before facing Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

"We have a chance to play another World Cup and rewrite our story," Silva said.

"We cannot promise the title, but we can promise great matches. By the time the World Cup comes around you will see us playing great football."

