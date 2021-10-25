'You will drop Rohit Sharma?': Kohli stunned as deputy's form questioned

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
-
India captain Virat Kohli could not believe his ears when he was asked whether Rohit Sharma could be dropped for his failure in the T20 World Cup loss to Pakistan, shaking his head furiously at the suggestion before describing it as "unbelievable".
Kohli was talking to the media after the emphatic 10-wicket loss that ended his side's 12-match winning streak against the arch-rivals in World Cups.
He was left wide-eyed and quite taken aback when a question was directed at him on whether Ishan Kishan merits a place in the side over his white-ball deputy Rohit, who got out for a nought in Sunday's match.
"It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best, what is your opinion?" he responded and shook his head in disbelief.
"I am just asking you? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You will drop Rohit Sharma? You know what he did in the last game we played, unbelievable!" he said referring to the 64-run blistering knock that Rohit played against England in a T20 match earlier this year.
"If you want controversy, please tell me before so that I can answer accordingly," he added with a grin before moving to the next query.
Rohit, who is set to take over India's T20 captaincy after Kohli steps down at the end of the ongoing showpiece, has played over 100 T20 Internationals and has an excellent strike rate of little over 138.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor