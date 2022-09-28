JUST IN
5G-adoption readiness in India twice that of the UK and the US: Report
Sony Expands its Wireless Speaker X-Series Range with 3 New Models
Upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro may come with minor upgrades: Reports
iPhone 14's India production soon after global launch shows maturity: Moody
Intel Unison: What is it, rollout timeline, supported platforms, and more
India leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication: Report
WhatsApp rolls out Apple FaceTime Links-like feature: Here is how it works
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may look similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung, Intel showcase world's first 17-inch 'slidable' dsipay for PC
Chip maker Intel unveils 13th Gen Intel Core family desktop processors
You are here: Home » Technology » News
5G-adoption readiness in India twice that of the UK and the US: Report
CERT-In warns WhatsApp users of bugs that remote attackers can exploit
Business Standard

Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India: Ericcson report

5G consumer readiness is strong in India, with the intention to upgrade to 5G being 2-3 times higher than in developed markets such as the US and UK which has had 5G for some time.

Topics
5G in India | consumers | Ericsson

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

5g
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially inaugurate 5G services in the country on October 1.

More than 100 million users with 5G-ready smartphones wish to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023 while a majority of them are open to adopting a higher data-tiered plan in the next 12 months, a report by Ericsson Consumer Lab has shown.

Titled “Promise of 5G in India”, the study carried out in the second quarter this year reflects the views of 300 million urban smartphone users. According to the study, consumer 5G readiness remains one of the highest in the world. “Intention to upgrade to 5G in urban India is two times higher than their counterparts in markets like the UK and US where 5G has already been launched,” Jasmeet Sethi, head of Consumer Lab at Ericsson, said.

Over the past two years, India has witnessed a threefold increase in smartphone users who own a 5G handset, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially inaugurate 5G services in India on October 1.

The report stresses that 5G network superiority could emerge as a driver for consumer loyalty with 59 per cent of smartphone users intending to upgrade to 5G in the first 12 months. Among them, 36 per cent plan to turn to the best provider of 5G network.

Expectations from the new technology remain high, with 60 per cent of early adopters who have a compatible phone expect 5G to bring new innovative applications, which are considered more appealing than better coverage.

These users are even willing to pay 45 per cent premium for a plan bundled with novel experiences provided their expectations are met.

“Our new generation 5G and multi-band radios that will be deployed across networks will allow for the best user experience, while the improved energy efficiency will reduce the cost of operations and impact on the environment, thereby ensuring sustainable and responsible 5G roll-out,” Nitin Bansal, head of Ericsson India, said.

He added that while 5G will play an important role in achieving India’s digital inclusion goals, especially in bringing broadband to rural and remote homes, the pace of roll-out will be based on the response in key urban markets where it is set to launch first.

The report pointed out that 5G will improve network satisfaction in India, especially for gaming. Seven in 10 smartphone users are looking forward to enhanced video streaming quality once they switch to 5G. 5G-ready users are already engaging in using more digital services compared to 4G users; 60 per cent of the 5G-ready users are already engaging with more than three digital services. 5G will trigger an increase in consumption of new format high-resolution video streaming and cloud gaming, the report said.

The study tested 27 5G-enhanced services to determine the top 10 that Indian consumers wish for in their 5G plans. These include health and fitness; 360-degree live video streaming; cloud gaming; 5G TV package; virtual meeting space; immersive education; best-seat event experience; interactive calling; location-based augmented reality shopping; and virtual reality shopping.

On Wednesday, Ericsson also announced the introduction of a new line of 5G radios for India. The ultra-lightweight Massive MIMO 32T32R radios will be manufactured in India. These energy-efficient 5G radios come with coverage-enhancing features such as Uplink Booster that make them relevant for a densely populated country like India.

Consumers are willing to pay 45% more for a 5G plan with bundled digital services/apps

• 59 percent of smartphone users intending to upgrade to 5G in the first 12 months

• Health and Fitness, 360-degree live video streaming; cloud gaming top consumer wishlist

• 60 percent of 5G capable phone users expect new innovative apps

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G in India

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 20:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU