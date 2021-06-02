53% Indians dodged office calls feigning devices were updating: Kaspersky

-
ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 3% YoY decline in profit
Sprucing up your space with classy home textiles in the time of Covid-19
Infosys may roll out hybrid work model for employees starting next year
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
WFH to 'phygital' and virtual commute: How Covid has changed working world
-
Work-from-home and a constant need to be in a virtual meeting is making employees come up with tech excuses for not joining the call. About 53 per cent of employees in India confirmed that they have pretended their devices were installing updates so they would not have to attend a call or meeting. Sixty-three per cent said they did attend calls, albeit a little late, for much the same reason. These are the findings of a recent study commissioned by Kaspersky to explore workers’ attitudes and habits toward updates.
Kaspersky also said that the excuses are plausible in some cases because software updates can disrupt workdays.
Frequent meetings are often seen as one of the most unpleasant things in the office routine. The transition to remote work and virtual meetings hasn’t helped the issue, as people experienced fatigue from video calls and felt more tired at the end of the working day. As the recent Kaspersky research shows, some employees found an excuse to skip some of their calls – they pretended that their work devices were unavailable due to updates.
Their colleagues may believe the deception, as they could relate to the experience of needing to update a device themselves. In addition to missed appointments, 58 per cent of employees have lost part of their unsaved work or data when their PC or laptop restarted after installing updates.
All in all, some employees see this device downtime as an opportunity to procrastinate, with 49 per cent of respondents admitting that they have installed updates to deliberately waste time at work.
Nevertheless, employees mostly don’t like it when their work is interrupted, so 74 per cent wish updates happened outside of work hours to maintain their productivity.
“Typically, updates are downloaded during working hours in silent mode and do not affect a business. However, to apply them to the system, a restart is required. Of course, some business matters can’t be postponed, so usually a user can restart within a certain timeframe. As we can see, some people either miss such notifications or do not want to do this. Therefore, the required restart may happen at the most inconvenient moment – right before an important call or when they are writing a long email,” – comments Egor Kharchenko, IT Service and Asset Group Manager at Kaspersky.
In April 2021, Kaspersky commissioned Savanta to conduct an online survey of 15,000 respondents to explore people’s device update tendencies. The sample included 1,000 respondents from each of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain; and 500 from each of the USA, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Romania, UAE, Turkey, South Africa, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Russia. All respondents used a PC, smartphone and/or tablet for either their personal or work lives, and 76 per cent of the respondents were currently employed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU