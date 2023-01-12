JUST IN
5G on Pixel: How-to enrol for Android beta releases for Google smartphones

Google has rolled out a beta version of its Android 13 operating system, which enables 5G on the supported Pixel smartphones. Here is how-to enrol for the beta releases

Topics
Google | Google Pixel | 5G in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Google Pixel, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 series

After nearly a month's delay, Google has rolled out Android 13 firmware that enables 5G on supported Pixel smartphones. However, the release is part of beta program and commercial release is slated for March. The new update is part of Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which include a few bug fixes, performance improvements, emojis, and an added Home icon – besides enabling 5G network support. Below are the details:

Supported smartphones

Pixel 6a
Pixel 7
Pixel 7 Pro

How to install Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 on Pixel phones

Supported Pixel smartphones can get Android 13 QPR2 if they are part of the Android Beta for Pixel programme. Below are the steps to enrol for it:

Visit the Android Beta for Pixel programme page
Sign in to your Google Account and check the list of eligible devices
It is suggested to back up your device data before enrolling for the update
Once the backup is done, select your device and the beta version from the options
In the final step, accept the 'Terms of Service'

Considering that all beta versions are pre-release (under trial) models of the final software update, it is likely that they may contain issues that could hinder the device's normal operation. According to the company, the users will not be able to uninstall the update and restore the previous version without losing the device's locally saved data. They might also encounter difficulties when trying to restore the backed-up data.

Google is expected to release the stable version of its Android 13 with support for 5G in March.

To opt out of beta programme, follow the steps below:

Visit the Android Beta for Pixel programme page
Scroll down to the 'Your eligible devices' section
Select the 'opt out' option on the preferred device

The Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s first-generation Tensor processor. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 processor.

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:21 IST

