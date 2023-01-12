5G on Pixel: How-to enrol for Android beta releases for Google smartphones

After nearly a month's delay, has rolled out Android 13 firmware that enables on supported Pixel smartphones. However, the release is part of beta program and commercial release is slated for March. The new update is part of Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which include a few bug fixes, performance improvements, emojis, and an added Home icon – besides enabling network support. Below are the details:



Supported smartphones



Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro



How to install Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 on Pixel phones



Supported Pixel smartphones can get Android 13 QPR2 if they are part of the Android Beta for Pixel programme. Below are the steps to enrol for it:



Visit the Android Beta for Pixel programme page

Sign in to your Account and check the list of eligible devices

It is suggested to back up your device data before enrolling for the update

Once the backup is done, select your device and the beta version from the options

In the final step, accept the 'Terms of Service'



Considering that all beta versions are pre-release (under trial) models of the final software update, it is likely that they may contain issues that could hinder the device's normal operation. According to the company, the users will not be able to uninstall the update and restore the previous version without losing the device's locally saved data. They might also encounter difficulties when trying to restore the backed-up data.

is expected to release the stable version of its Android 13 with support for in March.

To opt out of beta programme, follow the steps below:



Visit the Android Beta for Pixel programme page

Scroll down to the 'Your eligible devices' section

Select the 'opt out' option on the preferred device



The Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s first-generation Tensor processor. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 processor.