JUST IN
AR/VR drives into classrooms: How tech is changing education landscape
Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 update for Galaxy M13 5G
Google Chrome introduces passwordless secure login through passkeys
Google restores Gmail services after massive outage for millions globally
Twitter to relaunch premium subscription service 'Blue' after debacle
Google Slides rolls out 'Follow' feature, allows collaborating with friends
PlayStation VR2 pre-orders are now available without an invitation: Report
Apple spent nearly $100 bn on product innovation in last 5 years: Report
Want to track your lifetime spend on Zomato, Swiggy or Amazon? Here's how
itel launches Magic X Pro 4G phone in India: Know price, specs, and more
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
AR/VR drives into classrooms: How tech is changing education landscape
Business Standard

Aadhaar's next goal: AePS to facilitate financial inclusion in rural areas

As per official data, the UIDAI records seven to eight crore Aadhaar authentications every day, and AePS currently comprises nearly 40% of them

Topics
Aadhaar | Financial Inclusion | UIDAI

Sourabh Lele 

Aadhaar's next goal: AePS to facilitate financial inclusion in rural areas
cash corner: With AePS, a village shop can function as an ATM

Since the first Aadhaar number was issued in September 2010, more than 1.33 billion Aadhaar cards have been generated till June 2022. With the Aadhaar enrolment of adult Indians nearing 100 per cent, the main objective of the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI), which was to give Unique Identification numbers (UID) to all residents of India, is almost achieved, said a senior government official.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aadhaar

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU