Adidas Ultraboost 21: Performance-driven running shoes with great add-ons

Are you planning to go for a 5-km or 10-km run this spring and wondering what would be the best pair of shoes to wear? I had a similar question, despite having a couple of Nikes and Sketchers. And then came the answer in Ultraboost 21, the latest in Adidas' much-revered series for serious runners.
The Adidas Ultraboost21 draws a lot from its predecessors in cushioned sole and thick heel, but it has its own distinct visual appeal, strong enough to attract eyeballs just as you hit the field. It may not seem as fancy as the Nike Vaporfly 4%. But, honestly, that is not a fair comparison; instead, you might like to pit it against Nike's Zoomfly or Infinity Run.
The Ultraboost 21 is meant for serious runners, and Adidas has stuffed it with significant upgrades to make it a pair of strictly performance shoes. Its key highlight is the 6 per cent increase in Boost tech – the midsole eTPU foam that absorbs your stride before bouncing back into shape – over last year’s Ultraboost 20.
Note that it does take a bit of time getting used to. It feels somewhat different as you run wearing these shoes: It is like a slight bounce just as you touch the ground, but after some strides you realise that it propels you to go a little extra.
It's not just the extra boost; the energy return is great, too. Adidas brings a redesigned LEP (Linear Energy Push) for a 15 per cent increase in forefoot bending stiffness, this leads to, as Adidas says, a ‘more controlled and responsive stride’.
And it doesn't end there: The Ultraboost 21 is eco-friendly, too; its Primeknit+ upper is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. Adidas says 50 per cent of the upper is textile and 75 per cent of the textile is Primeblue yarn. The Primeknit+ upper makes the shoe breathable; it has many tiny holes for the air to pass through, which means less sweat and more comfort. The Stretchweb outsole with Continental Rubber gives the shoe durability and a firm grip.
I was skeptical about the Ultraboost21's slip-on design. The sock-like fit has always caught my attention, not always for positive reasons. But that was before I slipped my feet into the Ultraboost21; the snug fit holds your feet and you can lace-up for more adjustments.
The heel is where the bulk is, and there is a good reason for that: This is where you get the stability if you prefer landing on the heel rather than toe. Besides the energy return, if you vary your landing on different tracks, this shoe is versatile enough to keep the momentum. Moreover, it also brings down the chances of an injury, especially for those on a recovery run.
The Ultraboost21 looks bulky but weighs just 340 gm, which is decent for a pair of running shoes. At Rs 17,999, it is also priced competitively. But what is particularly impressive is that this is a pair of performance shoes, and Adidas has stuffed it with all the qualities distance runners look for.
