Business Standard

After Apple iPhones, AirPods to be made in India, says IT Ministry

Topics
Apple iPhones | Apple AirPods

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Apple AirPods 2
Apple AirPods 2

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple Inc's wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.

The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by Dec. 2022 at Foxconn's facility near Chennai in southern India, CNBC TV18 added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:03 IST

