JUST IN
GPT-based chat apps see a sharp increase in downloads in India: Data
Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft
Cost cutting measures around the world help Top Indian IT firms gain ground
Samsung rolls out One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy devices with new S23 series
Digital lenders increasing spending on data security tech: Report
Social media platform Instagram to end live shopping feature on March 16
Discord enhances Stage Channel functionality; adds video, screen sharing
New Nokia smartphone X30 5G with 6.43-inch display launched in India
OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable phone's global launch at 8 PM: Watch livestream
Google announces rolling out Privacy Sandbox Beta on Android 13 devices
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

GPT-based chat apps see a sharp increase in downloads in India: Data

But how many are fakes and how many are delivering GBT technology?

Topics
Artificial intelligence | mobile application | Chatbot

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

technology, artificial intelligence

The growing popularity of AI based GPT technology apps for chat has been taken up enthusiastically in India too where they are being downloaded in vast numbers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 20:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU