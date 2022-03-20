Algo Rhythm: AI-as-a-Service can lead to wider adoption of AI

(AI) could contribute 10% of India’s GDP by 2025, or by up to $500 billion. Sangeeta Gupta, Nasscom’s senior VP and chief strategy officer, says India can ensure AI for all through AIaaS (AI-as-a-Service) — easy to implement cost-effective solutions.

“India is already seen as an emerging destination for data annotation and labelling services globally. The critical building blocks are in place to propel India into one of the leading global hubs for data and AI services.”







AI to add $500bn to India’s GDP by 2025

AIaaS vista has about 100 players (software & service providers, network players, niche AI & analytics players)

Tech ecosystem is AI’s largest adopter

Vibrant SMEs can drive AI adoption

AI market is led by IT sector, followed by BFSI, retail, and manufacturing

India’s AIaaS market set to lead the world

Government role in AIaaS spread is key, as end-user & ecosystem enabler

Government-sponsored and industry-academia R&D partnerships are key to local innovation

IT service players have a role in collaborating with deep-tech startups

India’s AIaaS market comprises global systems integrators and Indian MNCs, specialised AI and analytics service providers, global hardware and networking giants

India’s talent infrastructure

India is the largest exporter of technology services globally

About 5.1mn people employed by the Indian IT services industry

300-320,000: India’s annual supply of AI and Big Data Analytics professionals

Annual demand is 430-450,000

Data and analytics are the fastest-growing area for IT service providers

10-15,000 fresh STEM graduates with AI/ML curriculum in 2020-21

Tackling lack of talent