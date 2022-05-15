Algo Rhythm: Indians lap up mobile lock screen content, shows data

-
Glance, the AI-driven lock screen platform, saw a 55 per cent rise in sharing of lock screen content by Indians in 2021.
It crossed the 200-million active-user milestone (India and Indonesia), where users spent 25 minutes on average on the lock screen.
Mobile and internet are now household essentials which reflects in the rapidly growing lock screen content consumption, the Lock Screen Trends Report, 2022, shows.
