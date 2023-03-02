JUST IN
Business Standard

Alphabet's self-driving unit fires over 200 employees, 8% of its workforce

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo has sacked more than 200 employees in its second round of layoffs

Topics
Alphabet Inc | Waymo | self-driving vehicles

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Alphabet's Waymo has accused Uber of planning to steal its self-drive technology (Photo: Reuters)
Alphabet's Waymo has accused Uber of planning to steal its self-drive technology (Photo: Reuters)

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo has sacked more than 200 employees in its second round of layoffs.

The company fired 8 per cent, or 209 employees, of its total workforce.

A Waymo spokesperson told TechCrunch that the layoffs, mostly in engineering roles, are part of a "broader organisational restructure that follows a fiscally disciplined approach".

Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently laid off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots that cleaned its cafeterias at its headquarters.

Waymo recently announced plans to start testing fully driverless vehicles in Los Angeles.

The self-driving unit earlier planned to start its driver-less rides pilot programme in San Francisco.

The company received a permit for its driver-less pilot programme from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which allows autonomous vehicle (AV) companies to take passengers in test AVs without a driver.

Waymo had received approval from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to charge for autonomous rides.

The company recently received investment from its parent company.

The Google spinoff had said that its driverless vehicles were only available to employees but would soon grow to include members of the company's "Trusted Tester" programme.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:56 IST

