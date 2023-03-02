JUST IN
Business Standard

Microsoft owned OpenAI announces ChatGPT, Whisper APIs for developers

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced that it is now allowing third-party developers to integrate ChatGPT and Whisper into their apps and services with an application programming interface (API)

Topics
Microsoft | Bill Gates | Elon Musk Tesla

IANS  |  San Francisco 

artificial intelligence
In a recent EY survey, 56 per cent of the companies said they’d automated their processes

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced that it is now allowing third-party developers to integrate ChatGPT and Whisper into their apps and services with an application programming interface (API).

With the introduction of ChatGPT and Whisper models to the API, developers now have access to cutting-edge language and speech-to-text features, the company said in a blogpost.

"ChatGPT API users can expect continuous model improvements and the option to choose dedicated capacity for deeper control over the models," it added.

OpenAI also mentioned a few companies which are using the new APIs including Snap's My AI feature, which was announced earlier this week.

For the ChatGPT API, OpenAI is offering 1,000 tokens for $0.002 and said that is "10x cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models."

"Developers who use the gpt-3.5-turbo model will always get our recommended stable model, while still having the flexibility to opt for a specific model version," it added.

Moreover, developers get full control over the instance's load, the option to enable features such as longer context limits, and the ability to pin the model snapshot.

On the other hand, for Whisper API, the company said developers can use it to transcribe audio at $0.006 per minute.

Whisper is a speech-to-text model which the company open-sourced in September last year.

"We believe that AI can provide incredible opportunities and economic empowerment to everyone, and the best way to achieve that is to allow everyone to build with it," it added.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 09:55 IST

`
