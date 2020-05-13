Now, students can improve their English with this skill on Amazon Alexa

Amazon now has a new skill to help enhance students enhance their English vocabulary through listening and comprehension. The new skill, powered by publishing platform India and called MyPedia, is now available on all Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, and the app for smartphones. It brings with it a whole collection of stories, fun facts, trivia, quizzes and rewards that make English learning easy and fun.

The MyPedia skill is designed to enhance the interest of students in the English language. The stories used in the skill can inspire them to be authors and be imaginative while writing in English. The skill’s simple voice interface can enable students to learn in an interactive manner, at their own pace.





To get started, enable the skill and say "Alexa, open MyPedia", or simply "Alexa, I want to learn English".

“Our teams are constantly working to add new features and experiences so that the voice service is more relevant and useful for users. Today we are delighted to add the capability of learning English with the MyPedia skill. The combination of interactive learning and the simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa will make this a fun experience for users of all age groups", said Puneesh Kumar, country manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices,

“We have worked with Amazon Alexa team to build MyPedia skill that will help learners improve their English language abilities through storytelling. The skill can supplement reading and writing of the English language in a new, eﬀective, and fun way”, said Ramesh Subbarao, Vice President – Portfolio, South Asia, Pearson.