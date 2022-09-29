Amazon introduces Fire TV Cube (third-gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro in India

on Wednesday unveiled the third-generation Fire TV Cube, its flagship media player. Alongside, it launched the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Priced at Rs 13,999, the Fire TV Cube is coming soon to India. However, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, priced at Rs 2,499, is now available for pre-order on India.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: Details

The third-generation Fire TV Cube is powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, which is 20 per cent better than the previous generation – according to Amazon. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Audio. The media player comes with ‘Super Resolution Upscaling’ feature, which converts HD content to 4K for clear details. It also acts as Alexa with built-in microphones. Unlike the previous-gen Cube, it features both HDMI input and output. Therefore, it can be connected to set-top boxes, soundbars, and more. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 support, Ethernet port, IR extender and a USB-A port. The Fire TV Cube also supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro: Details

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with a remote finder feature, customisable buttons, and motion-activated backlit buttons. It has a built-in speaker, which makes an audible ring to help you find the remote. To search the remote, simply say, ‘Alexa, find my remote’ or use the remote finder button on the Fire TV app. The remote has two customisable buttons for shortcut to streaming apps, channels and Alexa commands. It has motion-activated backlit buttons, which illuminate when the remote is picked up in low light.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with:

Fire TV Cube (1st, 2nd, 3rd Generation)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick (2nd, 3rd Generation)

Fire TV Stick Lite

Fire TV (3rd Generation, Pendant Design)

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Toshiba Smart 4K UHD TV - Fire TV

Toshiba Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV

Toshiba Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV

Insignia Smart 4K UHD TV - Fire TV

Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p - Fire TV