Amazon introduces Fire TV Cube (third-gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro in India

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV with Android 10 launched: Price, features
Motorola to launch 3 phones in India today; Price, specifications here
Vivo X80 Pro review: Can't shake budget tag despite good cameras, features
OnePlus 10 Pro review: Unmissable OPPO influence, in both good ways and bad
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
-
Amazon on Wednesday unveiled the third-generation Fire TV Cube, its flagship media player. Alongside, it launched the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Priced at Rs 13,999, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is coming soon to India. However, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, priced at Rs 2,499, is now available for pre-order on Amazon India.
Amazon Fire TV Cube: Details
The third-generation Fire TV Cube is powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, which is 20 per cent better than the previous generation – according to Amazon. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Audio. The media player comes with ‘Super Resolution Upscaling’ feature, which converts HD content to 4K for clear details. It also acts as Alexa with built-in microphones. Unlike the previous-gen Cube, it features both HDMI input and output. Therefore, it can be connected to set-top boxes, soundbars, and more. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 support, Ethernet port, IR extender and a USB-A port. The Fire TV Cube also supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.
Alexa Voice Remote Pro: Details
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with a remote finder feature, customisable buttons, and motion-activated backlit buttons. It has a built-in speaker, which makes an audible ring to help you find the remote. To search the remote, simply say, ‘Alexa, find my remote’ or use the remote finder button on the Fire TV app. The remote has two customisable buttons for shortcut to streaming apps, channels and Alexa commands. It has motion-activated backlit buttons, which illuminate when the remote is picked up in low light.
Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with:
Fire TV Cube (1st, 2nd, 3rd Generation)
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick (2nd, 3rd Generation)
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV (3rd Generation, Pendant Design)
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
Toshiba Smart 4K UHD TV - Fire TV
Toshiba Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV
Toshiba Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV
Insignia Smart 4K UHD TV - Fire TV
Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p - Fire TV
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 10:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU