Amazon may add live TV channels, broadcasts to Prime Video service: Report

Amazon is considering including television channels to its Prime Video service, according to a news report in technology portal Protocol. Some publicly available job listings from the technology giant also point to the same intention. The new channels in Prime Video may bring live news, music, sports, award shows and special events besides movies and TV shows.

Amazon is "actively pursuing" deals to license live and linear programming, said the report, citing an unnamed industry insider.

"Linear TV enables customers to watch 24/7 streams of their favourite TV stations airing programmes including sports, news, movies, award shows, special events and TV shows," said one of the job listings which is seeking application for a Principal Product Manager, Technical for Prime Video Linear TV.





"We are seeking an experienced Product Manager for the Prime Video Linear TV team to redefine how customers watch 24/7 linear broadcast TV content," according to the listing by Amazon.

While there is not yet any official confirmation regarding the addition of live programming to Prime Video, the feature could help Amazon stand out from services like Netflix and Disney+ that are focused mainly on on-demand video offerings.