Amazon Prime Days sale: Deals on premium phones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi

is currently live in which the e-commerce platform is offering deals, discounts, exchange offers, bank offers and no interest equated monthly instalment scheme on range of products, including smartphones. The two-day sale started on August 6 and will continue until August 7. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering up to 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC cards and credit-card EMI transactions – valid on purchased of Rs 5,000 and more.

Here are some of the deals on premium smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (8GB/128GB)

Samsung’s 2019 flagship smartphone in the Galaxy S-series is available at a discounted price of Rs 52,999. The phone gets 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, it is eligible for Amazon’s no interest EMI for up to nine months.



Samsung Galaxy S10 (8GB/128GB)

This affordable premium smartphone gets cheaper and it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 44,999. Like the Galaxy S10 Plus, this smartphone gets 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. It is eligible for Amazon’s no interest EMI for up to nine months.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB)

The premium model in iPhone 8-series is available at a discounted price of Rs 39,900. It is eligible for no interest EMI but only through Amazon Pay ICICI card. The HDFC Bank offer applies on this phone – customers get 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards (up to Rs 650 on non-EMI transactions and up to Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions).



Xiaomi Mi 10

This flagship smartphone from the stable of Xiaomi gets up to Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC cards and an extra Rs 4,000 exchange bonus, which brings down the effective cost to Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. These offers are also valid on the premium 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB)

This premium smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999. It gets 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and an extra Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.



