Amid Covid-19 crisis, firms coming up with tech solutions to go contactless

Picture this. You approach an elevator in a high-rise, but instead of pressing the button to call a lift, you merely type in your start and destination floors on an app on your phone. In other words, you can enter and leave the elevator without touching any of part of it.

In the post-Covid world, technology is coming up with solutions to minimise the necessity of touching surfaces in public places and thereby reducing our chances of catching the highly infectious coronavirus. One such touch-free innovation has been developed by elevator and escalator manufacturer Kone. Its Elevator ...