Android 13 preview version rolled out for Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro users

13, which was released in India on August 15, 2022, will now be available on devices like X80 Pro and 9 Pro. Even though it was said that the new OS version will be first available in Google Pixel smartphones, the latest version is also available to some users of X80 Pro and 9 Pro. The latest update was rolled out on August 23, 2022, for users.

According to a report in Livemint, the latest operating system comes with an improved clipboard feature, support for different languages on different apps, and also has better connectivity between Android phones and tablets. The updated version of the operating system was to be made available to only those users who signed up for the Android 13 Preview programme. A total of 1,000 users were eligible for early access to Android 13. However, both and have not made any announcement as to when will they bring in the stable update.

Vivo asked its X80 Pro users to upgrade their devices to the latest system version 12.0.12.7 and above, whereas, the iQoo 9 Pro users have been advised to upgrade their devices to system version 12.0.5.8 or above.

Android 13 features



The latest version of the Android operating system comes with 'an evolved look and style that builds on Material You theme.' With this new update, users can now assign specific languages to individual apps on their devices. The feature has been added after Google added more support for languages.



Apart from the language feature, the operating system will also users to customise non-Google apps to match their device's wallpaper and colours.

The new OS also has an updated media player for a better user experience. It tailors its look and feels based on the music/podcast one is listening to. Android 13 also has enhanced security for users to prevent any unwanted access to the clipboard. If a user copies any sensitive data like email address, mobile number, or password, Android will automatically delete those details from the clipboard history after some time.

As per the report, the OS update also comes with a note that the Android 13 preview might slow down the performance of some smartphones for certain users.