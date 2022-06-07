Apple CarPlay: From infotainment to an all-round in-car software solution

-
ALSO READ
Apple WWDC22 highlights: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacBook Air & Pro M2 unveiled
Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off with keynote event on June 6: Details here
Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch keynote livestream, what to expect, and more
WWDC 2022 wrap: iOS16 to macOS Ventura, Apple platforms unveiled at keynote
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
-
Apple Inc on Monday gave a sneak-peek into the next-generation CarPlay system at the Worldwide Developers Conference event. From an infotainment system, CarPlay is set to mature to an all-round in-car software solution with deep integration with the vehicle itself. That said, CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. Importantly, CarPlay can adapt to different screen sizes and has an all-new interface with support for widgets for services.
CarPlay integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like controlling the radio or changing the climate directly through CarPlay. Through widgets, it will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and much more information, on the instrument cluster.
Personalisation is another big feature of the next-generation CarPlay. It will allow users to personalise their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music apps right on their car’s dashboard.
ALSO READ: iOS 16: Personalised lock screen to Messages, what's new in Apple iPhone OS
For the uninitiated, CarPlay is an in-car infotainment interface supported by the Apple iPhone. In its current form, it overlaps the vehicle’s built-in display with an easy interface that allows users to get directions, make calls, send, and receive messages, and tune-in to favourite music tracks.
The next-gen CarPlay is in the works and Apple will share more information about it in the future. Carmakers such as Ford, Mercedes Benz, Honda Motor, and Jaguar Land Rover could possibly endorse the next-gen CarPlay, but there is no confirmation yet and Apple will announce the list of supported vehicles by late next year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU