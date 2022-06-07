Apple CarPlay: From infotainment to an all-round in-car software solution

Inc on Monday gave a sneak-peek into the next-generation CarPlay system at the Worldwide Developers Conference event. From an infotainment system, CarPlay is set to mature to an all-round in-car software solution with deep integration with the vehicle itself. That said, CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. Importantly, CarPlay can adapt to different screen sizes and has an all-new interface with support for widgets for services.

CarPlay integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like controlling the radio or changing the climate directly through CarPlay. Through widgets, it will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and much more information, on the instrument cluster.

Personalisation is another big feature of the next-generation CarPlay. It will allow users to personalise their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music apps right on their car’s dashboard.





For the uninitiated, CarPlay is an in-car infotainment interface supported by the iPhone. In its current form, it overlaps the vehicle’s built-in display with an easy interface that allows users to get directions, make calls, send, and receive messages, and tune-in to favourite music tracks.

The next-gen CarPlay is in the works and will share more information about it in the future. Carmakers such as Ford, Mercedes Benz, Honda Motor, and Jaguar Land Rover could possibly endorse the next-gen CarPlay, but there is no confirmation yet and Apple will announce the list of supported vehicles by late next year.