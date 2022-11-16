Apple Days sale on Flipkart: iPhone 11 to iPhone 14, check offers and more

is hosting ‘Apple Days sale’ in which the e-commerce platform is offering discounts, bank offers, no-cost equated monthly installment scheme, and more on select iPhones. The sale started today, on November 16, and it will continue until November 20. Below are details of the deals and offers currently available on the Apple iPhones:



12 mini



Inclusive of all discounts, the 12 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 for the base model with 64GB internal storage. Powered by A14 Bionic Chip processor, the smartphone has a 5.4-inch super retina XDR screen, 5G connectivity, and a built-in GPS. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 12MP.

11



The iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 40,999, for the base model with 64GB internal storage. The iPhone 11 comes in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants. Powered by A13 Bionic processor, the iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD screen. It comes in black, green and purple colours.

iPhone 13



The iPhone 13, base model with 128GB on-board storage, is available at a discounted price of Rs 64,999. It is powered by A15 Bionic chip processor and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 12MP. The iPhone comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage configurations.

iPhone 14



The iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,990, inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant discount available exclusively for HDFC Bank customers on cards and EMI transactions. Powered by A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It comes in red, blue, midnight, purple and starlight colours.

iPhone 14 Plus



The iPhone 14 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 84,900, inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant discount available exclusively for HDFC Bank customers on cards. It is available with no-interest EMI of up to six months. The iPhone 14 Plus comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage configuration. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen and comes in red, blue, midnight, purple and starlight colours. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 12MP.