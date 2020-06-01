Apple doubles RAM upgrade charges for 13-inch MacBook Pro in some countries

has quietly raised the price by double for upgrading the RAM on its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. In US, customers will now have to pay $200 to get a RAM upgrade to 16GB RAM from 8GB RAM that comes standard with the MacBook Pro. Previously, such RAM upgrade used to cost $100.

In the European Union countries the price hike is from 125 euros to 250 euros, and in the UK it has moved to 200 pounds from 100 pounds. There are no such price hike reports coming from India, but the revision in RAM upgrade price might soon be seen in India, too.





ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch gets Magic Keyboard, Intel 10th-gen SoC, and more

Earlier this month, updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard that comes with physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID along with doubling the standard storage for enhanced performance.

The new lineup is powered by Intel 10th-generation Core processors with up to 80 per cent faster graphics performance compared to previous models. The new MacBook Pro also comes with a 16GB RAM as standard on select configurations. It is also a faster RAM of 3733MHz operating frequency speed.

Starting at Rs 1,22,990, the MacBook Pro will be available at Authorised Resellers in India soon.



ALSO READ: Apple may postpone iPhone 12 launch to November due to coronavirus pandemic