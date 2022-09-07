JUST IN
Apple event 2022 LIVE: iPhone 14, Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 expected today

Tune in to catch the live update and to watch the livestream from the Apple 'Far Out' event

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Apple
Apple Inc is hosting an event today, on September 7, where the American technology giant is expected to unveil iPhone 14 series, Watch 8 series, and AirPods Pro 2. The Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will livestream at 10:30 pm (IST) through the dedicated Apple Events mini site and on Apple’s YouTube channel. Tune in at 10:30 pm to catch the live updates from the Apple’s Far Out event. You can also watch the Apple event livestream through the video embedded below:

