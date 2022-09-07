Apple set to launch new iPhones, Watch, AirPods Pro at 'Far Out' event

-
Apple on Tuesday was set to showcase a new line-up of iPhones, Watch, AirPods Pro earbuds and updates at its annual hardware event.
The users can expect three key features in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the top-end phones from Apple.
These are a customisable always-on display, a 48MP rear camera with a large and better sensor.
The top-end iPhones may get an upgraded A16 processing chip and two new colours: blue and deep purple, reports The Verge.
The base iPhone 14 will likely use the same A15 processor and there will be no mini iPhone this year.
It's also rumoured to support a faster 30W charger and start from 256GB of storage, a significant jump from 128GB internal storage.
"The biggest update to the non-Pro model is expected to be the introduction of a larger 6.7-inch display in the iPhone 14 Max," the report noted.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 14 lineup may also have a better selfie camera that uses autofocus feature.
iPhone 14 may also house satellite connectivity for emergency situations where there is no cellular connection.
Apple will also showcase Watch Series 8, a refreshed SE, and a new rugged "Pro" model for athletes, according to the report.
The Series 8 watch is likely to come with a new S8 chip and may also feature a temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch SE is likely to replace the affordable Watch Series 3, and house with the same S8 chip.
Apple Watch Pro could come with a larger "nearly 2-inch display" that's "more shatter-resistant" and sport a "strong metal" case.
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg expects the Watch Pro to cost anywhere from $900 to $999.
The AirPods Pro haven't received an update since their initial launch in 2019 and now, Apple will showcase AirPods Pro 2 at the 'Far Out' event.
The new AirPods Pro may resemble the Beats Fit Pro with a focus on fitness tracking and support lossless audio.
The AirPods Pro 2 charging case may also get an upgrade with a small speaker that makes a sound when you try to locate it via the Find My app.
