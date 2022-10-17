Apple festival offer of up to Rs 7,000 discount on products ends on Oct 24

Announced in the wake of festival season in India last month, Apple’s festival offer of up to Rs 7,000 instant saving on all products is ending on October 24. The American giant is offering an instant discount of seven per cent on orders over Rs 41,900 – applicable across products available on online. The offer is available on use of eligible credit cards and American Express cards. On use of other cards, Apple is offering no cost equated monthly instalment, exchange offers, and free engraving on select devices.

The instant saving offer is valid on newly launched devices such as iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, and Watch SE. Surprisingly, older generation models such as iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not available on the online store. Therefore, these products are not eligible for the offer. Besides, the offer cannot be availed on the purchase of Watch SE and AirPods as they are priced lower than Rs 41,900. However, the discount is applicable on making a bundled purchase that has a bucket value of over Rs 41,900.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are priced at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 129,900, and Rs 139,900, respectively. With the offer, the effective price comes down by seven per cent since all models are priced above Rs 41,900. Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra are priced at Rs 45,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The effective price of these smartwatches come down by seven per cent since these are priced above Rs 41,900 too.