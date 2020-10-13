Apple 'Hi, Speed' event tonight: Watch livestream, what to expect, and more

-
Apple Inc is hosting a virtual event on October 13 where the American technology giant is expected to unveil its new range of iPhones, which would likely be called iPhone 12 series. The event is formally called ‘Hi, Speed’, which hints that the upcoming iPhone series will come with 5G network support. There are chances, however, that the 5G support will be limited to just the premium models, which may go by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max moniker.
Apple event India timing and livestream details
The Apple Hi Speed event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. The event livestream will begin at 10:30 pm (IST) on October 13 through the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can tune in here at 10:30 pm to watch the event’s livestream on video embedded below.ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
Apple iPhone 12, HomePod smart speaker, and other devices: What to expect
Apple is likely to launch tonight at least four models in the iPhone 12 series.
Though the models naming scheme is under the wraps, they will likely go by the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max moniker. The iPhone 12 series is likely to get 5G network support besides other upgrades. However, the 5G network might only be available in the top-end models and the vanilla models are likely to stick to 4G LTE network.ALSO READ: Apple's Diwali gift: Consumers to get free AirPods with iPhone 11 in India
Apart from the iPhone 12 series, Apple might launch its new HomePod smart speaker at today’s event. There are chances that the company may also launch a wireless charging pad for iPhones and other supported Apple accessories. Besides, the company may introduce Airtags, a tiny sticker-based tracking devices.
Apple iPhone 12 India pricing: Expected
The iPhone 12 series is estimated to be starting under Rs 60,000 — lowest for any full-size iPhone launched in recent times. According to sources, the iPhone 12 models will start from as low as Rs 59,000, while for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max the starting price could be less than Rs 80,000.ALSO READ: A game changer: Apple thinks different with strategically priced iPhone 12
