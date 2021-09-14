JUST IN
Apple iPhone 13 launch event LIVE UPDATES: How to watch and what to expect

Besides the iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at the 'California Streaming' event today from the Apple Park in California, America

Khalid Anzar  | New Delhi 

Apple California Streaming event: Apple Inc is hosting a virtual event on September 14 where the American technology giant is expected to unveil the iPhones 13 series. Like last year, the company is expected to launch four models – two regular and two in Pro line. Besides the iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at the ‘California Streaming’ event, which will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park in California, America.

The Apple event livestream will begin at 10:30 pm (IST) on September 14 through the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can tune in here at 10:30 pm today to watch the event’s livestream through the video feed embedded below. Alternatively, catch the live updates from the event through news feed updates:


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

