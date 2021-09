Apple keynote did not impress analyst, but can it woo the Indian user?

Many who were waiting with bated breath for the much-awaited launch of iPhone 13 were in for some disappointment. Without any major announcements and all the new features appearing to be mere upgrades of the iPhone 12, the tech community in India seems unimpressed. iPhone-maker Apple, Inc. showcased its product line-up at the annual keynote on September 15.

It launched iPhone 13 with a faster chip and better camera, and refreshed versions iPad Mini and Apple Watch. Analysts say that Apple users will likely hold on to older models in India as the enthusiasm for Apple products has never ...