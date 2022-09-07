Apple launch event 2022: Where to watch, what to expect? Check details

Apple Launch Event 2022 will be bigger than before and will be telecast live tomorrow evening. According to the reports, Apple will be launching 14, Series 8 and an updated SE and probably a new Apple Watch. It is speculated that AirPods Pro will also be revealed at this event, making it a mega moment for Apple fans.



Also read | iPhone 14 Pro likely to have bigger camera than iPhone 13: Report

The best part is you don't have to move anywhere to enjoy the telecast or subscribe to any new channel or platform. So, how can you watch it live? What are the timings? What would be the duration of the event? Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Launch event. Have a look.

Apple Launch Event 2022: What does Apple say about the event?

According to Apple's official handle, they have posted only one tweet that says " Go for launch. Tune in for a special on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT."

Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT.



Tap the (love) and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T9o7qJt72E — Apple (@Apple) August 24, 2022

Apple Launch Event 2022: Event date?

The is due to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7 at Apple Park California, USA tomorrow. The event is titled "Far Out" and will be live streamed from the Steve Jobs Theater at 10.30 pm (IST)



Also read | Apple may add more 'physical buttons' to upcoming Watch Pro: Report

Apple Launch Event 2022: What to expect at the "Far Out"?

Though Apple 14 is the major highlight of this event, some other gadgets will also be revealed tomorrow. This fast digital event might also introduce AR/VR headset, a new Apple Watch, Pro, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. However, more details will be unveiled once the launch begins.

As the coronavirus pandemic is slowly receeding, the event might not be fully remote. During the previous event, the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple offered in-person demos after the press conference and live streaming.

Apple Launch Event 2022: Where to watch the live stream of the event?

You can watch the live stream of the event on your smartphone, PC or television. Initially, Apple was only compatible with Safari and Apple browsers for live-streaming, but now there are no obstacles while surfing the web or accessing the Apple website, for many years.

Hence, you can watch the September 7 event via the website or the app on all Apple devices. Besides, you can watch it live on the official channel too.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)