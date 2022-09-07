Apple launch event 2022: Where to watch, what to expect? Check details

-
Apple Launch Event 2022 will be bigger than before and will be telecast live tomorrow evening. According to the reports, Apple will be launching iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated Apple Watch SE and probably a new Apple Watch. It is speculated that AirPods Pro will also be revealed at this event, making it a mega moment for Apple fans.
The best part is you don't have to move anywhere to enjoy the telecast or subscribe to any new channel or platform. So, how can you watch it live? What are the timings? What would be the duration of the event? Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Launch event. Have a look.
Apple Launch Event 2022: What does Apple say about the event?
According to Apple's official Twitter handle, they have posted only one tweet that says " Go for launch. Tune in for a special Apple Event on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT."
Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT.— Apple (@Apple) August 24, 2022
Tap the (love) and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T9o7qJt72E
Apple Launch Event 2022: Event date?
The Apple event is due to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7 at Apple Park California, USA tomorrow. The event is titled "Far Out" and will be live streamed from the Steve Jobs Theater at 10.30 pm (IST)
Apple Launch Event 2022: What to expect at the "Far Out"?
Though Apple iPhone 14 is the major highlight of this event, some other gadgets will also be revealed tomorrow. This fast digital event might also introduce AR/VR headset, a new Apple Watch, Apple Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. However, more details will be unveiled once the launch begins.
As the coronavirus pandemic is slowly receeding, the event might not be fully remote. During the previous event, the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple offered in-person demos after the press conference and live streaming.
Apple Launch Event 2022: Where to watch the live stream of the event?
You can watch the live stream of the event on your smartphone, PC or television. Initially, Apple was only compatible with Safari and Apple browsers for live-streaming, but now there are no obstacles while surfing the web or accessing the Apple website, for many years.
Hence, you can watch the September 7 event via the Apple Event website or the Apple TV app on all Apple devices. Besides, you can watch it live on the official YouTube channel too.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
