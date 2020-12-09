Apple launches over-ear type AirPods Max wireless headphones at Rs 59,900

-
American technology giant Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its first on-ear design based wireless headphones, the AirPods Max. Priced at Rs 59,900, the headphones are available for order from Apple website and Apple authorised resellers. The AirPods Max will begin to ship from December 15 in more than 25 countries and regions. The headphones are compatible with Apple devices running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, and tvOS 14.3 or later.
“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design.
With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.
“The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience,” he added.
The AirPods Max features a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver. Its dual neodymium ring magnet motor is touted to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 per cent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume. Powered by the Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup, the AirPods Max use computational audio to enhance the listening experience.ALSO READ: Apple Watch Series 6 review: WatchOS 7, useful upgrades elevate this smartwatch
According to Apple, the AirPods Max use ‘Adaptive EQ’ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real time — bringing rich audio that captures every detail. Moreover, the headphones boast active noise cancellation supported by three outward-facing microphones to detect environmental noise, while one microphone inside the ear cup to monitor the sound reaching the listener’s ear.ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: Meaningful upgrades justify premium pricing
There is also a transparency Mode, which lets the ambient noise pass through the ear cups, making it convenient for users to stay aware of its surrounding while listening to music. Like AirPods, the AirPods Max use spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in a space — delivering a theatre like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.
