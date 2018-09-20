Apple leads global premium phone market; OnePlus enters top 5: Counterpoint

Even in the absence of a new product line-up and sluggish demand for iPhone X in a few countries, Cupertino-based technology giant has managed to lead the global premium smartphone segment, followed by South Korean electronics giant in the second quarter. Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, which became the top smartphone brand in India surpassing and in the premium smartphone segment, also made it to the list of top five.

According to the report, led the global premium smartphone segment capturing 43 per cent market share, almost twice the size of (24 per cent). Interestingly, Apple maintained leadership position across different price bands – $400 to more than $800. In more than $800 segment, Apple captured a global market share of a whopping 88 per cent.

In more than $600 but less than $800 price segment, Apple (44 per cent) and Samsung (41 per cent) together captured 85 per cent market share globally. Apple also led the $400 -- $600 segment with a market share of 22 per cent, along with Chinese maker (22 per cent), followed by Samsung (16 per cent).

Source: Counterpoint

In comparison, OnePlus entered the top 5 in the global premium smartphone segment with a market share of two per cent. Interesting to note, the company surpassed Apple and Samsung to become the top premium smartphone OEM in India during the quarter with a strong 40 per cent market share.

Here are the key highlights of the report