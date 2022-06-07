Apple M2 silicon powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro launched: Details here

Expanding its ARM silicon-based line of MacBooks, on June 6 introduced the MacBook Air and upgraded the 13-inch MacBook Pro – both powered by the newly introduced M2 silicon. Both the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 will be available in India from next month. Price for the MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 119,900 (Rs 109,900 for education); and Rs 129,900 (Rs 119,900 for education) for the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2.

Starting with the Apple M2 chip, it boasts an 8-core central processing unit (CPU), featuring four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The SoC features an integrated 10-core graphic processing unit (GPU) for graphic-related jobs. The M2 chip is capable to delivers 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory. It boasts a next-generation media engine and a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decode, so systems with M2 will be able to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before.





Coming to MacBook Air, the M2 model boasts a redesigned chassis which is 11.3 mm thick and weighs about 1.22g. It features a 13.6-inch liquid retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and MagSafe charging. It will be available in four finishes — silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight. The MacBook Air M2 offers a number of charging options, including an all-new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports, so users can charge two devices at once. And for the first time, MacBook Air supports fast charge for charging up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter.