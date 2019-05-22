Apple MacBook Pro gets 8th, 9th-Gen Intel Core processors: Price, features

American technology giant has updated its MacBook Pro-series with 8th-Generation and 9th-Generation Intel Core processors. The is touted to deliver two times faster performance than the previous generation’s quad-core variant, and up to 40 per cent better performance than the hexa-core variant. The new MacBook Pro continues to come in 13-inch and 15-inch screen variants, priced at Rs 159,900 and Rs 199,900, respectively (for base models).

Besides new processors, the MacBook Pro features Apple’s Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, support for the P3 wide colour gamut and True Tone technology. It boasts stereo speakers, Touch ID, Touch Bar, and a large Force Touch trackpad.

The MacBook Pro also features solid state drive (SSD) storage, the T2 Security Chip for enhanced security, and Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and connecting up to two 5K displays or four external GPUs.





ALSO READ: Apple iMac 2019 a lot like iMac Pro, but much cheaper: Know price, details

“Now with 8-core processors for an incredible performance boost, along with its stunning Retina display, fast storage, all-day battery life and running macOS, MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro notebook and we can’t wait to get it into our customer’s hands to see what they do next,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing in a statement.

The comes with macOS Mojave, the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system. In Mojave, the dark mode transforms the desktop with a dramatic new look that puts the focus on user content; stacks organises desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups, and FaceTime supports group calling. The Mojave OS also brings iOS apps, including news, stocks, voice memos and home to the Mac and features a redesigned Mac App Store.

The updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro will be available on authorised resellers from later this week.

ALSO READ: Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini launched: Indian pricing, specifications, & more