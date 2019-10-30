Apple mobilises suppliers to launch its first 5G-compatible iPhones: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple likely to launch three iPhones in 2020 with 5G support: Report
Apple's iPhone 11 runs the risk of falling behind in China without 5G
Apple gets into 5G race; acquires Intel phone modem business for $1 billion
Telecom companies not the only ones looking at acquiring 5G expertise
Thanks to 5G: Remote surgeries, classrooms in every village all on the way
-
Apple Inc
"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," Nikkei quoted a source as saying.
The three new iPhones will carry a 5G modem chip designed by Qualcomm Inc
Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU