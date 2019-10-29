WhatsApp fixes bug on iOS that showed notification even for muted chats

-
ALSO READ
Apple rolls out iOS 13 for iPhone: What's new, compatible models, and more
Apple's new iPhones to start at Rs 64,900, will be available from Sept 27
Apple releases iOS 13, iPadOS public beta for iPhone, iPad: Know features
Top 5 smartphone user interfaces based on ease of use and experience
Whatsapp to take legal action against entities for sending bulk messages
-
WhatsApp has fixed a bug in its iOS app that showed unread notification badge on the app icon for messages which are muted.
With the version 2.19.110 of the WhatsApp for iOS app, the unread notification badge will no longer show on the app icon for both individual and group chats that are muted, The Verge notes.
Until now, even if a chat was on mute, the unread notification still showed up, defeating the purpose of reducing the distracting notifications.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU