WhatsApp fixes bug on iOS that showed notification even for muted chats

Until now, even if a chat was on mute, the unread notification still showed up, defeating the purpose of reducing the distracting notifications

ANI  |  Mobile 

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has fixed a bug in its iOS app that showed unread notification badge on the app icon for messages which are muted.

With the version 2.19.110 of the WhatsApp for iOS app, the unread notification badge will no longer show on the app icon for both individual and group chats that are muted, The Verge notes.

Until now, even if a chat was on mute, the unread notification still showed up, defeating the purpose of reducing the distracting notifications.
First Published: Tue, October 29 2019. 21:59 IST

