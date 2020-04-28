Apple Music app arrives on Samsung Smart televisions: What is new, and more

app is now available on smart televisions. The app is available on Smart TV App store. Being a subscription-based app, the app requires Apple account and subscription to activate and stream music on Samsung-branded televisions.

Besides general features, the app for comes with a dedicated section called “At Home with Apple Music”, which includes new editorial playlists as well as interviews and recorded FaceTime chats with artists at home – according to a report in tech news portal Mashable.





The Apple Music subscription starts at Rs 99 per month for individuals and Rs 49 per month for students. The Apple Music service also has family subscription plan, which costs Rs 149 per month.

The Apple Music App is currently available for Samsung Smart Television models from 2018 to 2020. In retrospective, Samsung was one of the first TV maker to offer the Apple TV app outside Apple products eco-system.



The Apple TV app and Apple TV+ were launched in 2019. While the Apple TV app is a content aggregation platform, the Apple TV+ is the company’s video subscription service that is part of the Apple TV app. In India, the Apple TV+ services cost Rs 99 per month.