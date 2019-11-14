Apple Music takes on Spotify with 'Replay' feature to revisit old songs

Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Called Music Replay, the new feature allows subscribers to take a look back at their favourite music from 2019, TechCrunch notes. The feature is available from the official app across platforms.

Subscribers will get a playlist of their top songs from 2019 along with playlists for every year you have subscribed to Music. The Apple Music Replay playlist can also be shared with others.