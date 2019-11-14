Apple Music takes on Spotify with 'Replay' feature to revisit old songs

-
ALSO READ
Apple Music hits 60-million subscriber base, but still trails Spotify
From Spotify to Apple: Streaming giants turn up the pitch, vie to be heard
Apple hits back at Spotify, cites subscription stats in EU antitrust case
Spotify announces Premium Family plan in India at Rs 179 per month
If you have Apple Music student plan, you get free Apple TV+ access
-
Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.
Called Apple Music Replay, the new feature allows subscribers to take a look back at their favourite music from 2019, TechCrunch notes. The feature is available from the official app across platforms.
Subscribers will get a playlist of their top songs from 2019 along with playlists for every year you have subscribed to Apple Music. The Apple Music Replay playlist can also be shared with others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU