Online video consumption has doubled in 2 years on digital push: BCG-CII
Business Standard

Apple Music takes on Spotify with 'Replay' feature to revisit old songs

The feature is available from the official app across platforms.

ANI  |  Internet 

Apple
Apple

Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Called Apple Music Replay, the new feature allows subscribers to take a look back at their favourite music from 2019, TechCrunch notes. The feature is available from the official app across platforms.

Subscribers will get a playlist of their top songs from 2019 along with playlists for every year you have subscribed to Apple Music. The Apple Music Replay playlist can also be shared with others.
First Published: Thu, November 14 2019. 22:46 IST

