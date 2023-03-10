JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple Music Classical available for pre-order ahead of March 28 release

The Apple Music Classical will be available later this month for iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. It will be available for Android devices in future

Topics
Apple Music | Apple India | Apple Inc

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical Photo: Apple

Apple on Friday announced a new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Called Apple Music Classical, the app will launch later this month – expected on March 28. It is available for pre-order starting today (March 10) on the App Store. For pre-order customers, the Apple Music Classical will automatically download at launch. However, users are advised to enable auto update in the settings to start experiencing the app immediate after the launch.

“Apple is working closely with some of the most prolific classical music artists and renowned classical music institutions in the world to offer Apple Music Classical listeners new, unique and exclusive content and recordings at launch and beyond,” said Apple in a statement.

Existing Apple Music subscribers will be able to download and listen to the entire catalogue available on the Apple Music Classical app as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost. The app is said to make it quick and easy for the user to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalogue with fully optimised search. Besides, it will let the users experience many classical favourites in spatial audio.

“Apple Music Classical is the ultimate classical experience with hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more.”

The Apple Music Classical will be available for iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. It will be available for Android devices in future. Access to Apple Music Classical app would require an Apple Music subscription on individual, student, family, and Apple One plans. Subscribers on the Apple Music Voice Plan are not eligible.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 11:21 IST

