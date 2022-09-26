JUST IN
Apple begins iPhone 14's manufacturing in India for local market, exports
Apple rolls out first firmware update for AirPods Pro 2, says report
Samsung sells smartphones worth Rs 1k cr on Day 1 of online festive sales
Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 available for sale in US, Canada
Google to make account login mandatory for Fitbit users in 2023
Mozilla challenges anti-market practices of Google, Apple, Microsoft
India's camera market to touch Rs 5,000 crore by 2025-26: Nikon India
Google likely not to change Pixel 7 series prices, claims new report
Ear tips in new AirPods Pro incompatible with older model: Apple
DynamicSpot app brings Apple's Dynamic Island-like interface on Android
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple begins iPhone 14's manufacturing in India for local market, exports
Business Standard

Apple offers Rs 7000 off on iPhone 14 series in festival sale: Details here

Apple's offer is applicable for single or multiple items with a minimum order value of Rs 41,900 and can be availed by HDFC credit card users or American Express card users

Topics
BS Web Reports | Apple  | iPhone

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 series

Apple has announced a limited-time offer for HDFC Bank credit card and American Express card users where they can avail of a 7 per cent discount, up to Rs 7,000 on all products. The offer is applicable for single or multiple items with a minimum order value of Rs 41,900.

The offer is also available with 'No cost EMI' for three or six months. The interest will be covered for the period via the discount. For instant credit, customers can exchange their current smartphones.

For HDFC Bank customers, the offer is available on the bank's credit cards and EMI through credit cards. A maximum of two orders per card are allowed.

For AmEx customers, the offer can be availed of on any card. However, if an AmEx Express Charge Card is used, the customers cannot avail of the EMI option. It also allows a maximum of two orders per card.

With the offer, customers can buy the latest iPhone 14 series at a discount of up to Rs 7,000. Apple launched the series on September 7, 2022, at its "Far Out" event. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were the models revealed under the latest series.

Apart from the iPhone, the company also launched AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE at the event.

According to the company's terms and conditions, cashback is given as an instant credit to the customers. In case of cancellation or return, the adjustment will be deducted from the refund amount. The cashback is based on the total charged to the credit card for a single transaction.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 09:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU