Apple offers Rs 7000 off on iPhone 14 series in festival sale: Details here

has announced a limited-time offer for credit card and users where they can avail of a 7 per cent discount, up to Rs 7,000 on all products. The offer is applicable for single or multiple items with a minimum order value of Rs 41,900.

The offer is also available with 'No cost EMI' for three or six months. The interest will be covered for the period via the discount. For instant credit, customers can exchange their current smartphones.

For customers, the offer is available on the bank's credit cards and EMI through credit cards. A maximum of two orders per card are allowed.

For AmEx customers, the offer can be availed of on any card. However, if an AmEx Express Charge Card is used, the customers cannot avail of the EMI option. It also allows a maximum of two orders per card.

With the offer, customers can buy the latest 14 series at a discount of up to Rs 7,000. launched the series on September 7, 2022, at its "Far Out" event. 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were the models revealed under the latest series.

Apart from the iPhone, the company also launched AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE at the event.

According to the company's terms and conditions, cashback is given as an instant credit to the customers. In case of cancellation or return, the adjustment will be deducted from the refund amount. The cashback is based on the total charged to the credit card for a single transaction.