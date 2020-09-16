Apple One all-in-one subscription plans announced: Know inclusions, pricing

American technology giant on Tuesday announced the Apple One, an all-in-one subscription plan that gets you access to services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. The Apple One Plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions starting this fall.

In India, the individual plan costs Rs 195 for monthly access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The family plan, which costs Rs 365 per month, can be shared by up to six members. It has similar benefits as individual plans but 200GB of iCloud storage instead of 50GB.

ALSO READ: Apple Event highlights: Watch Series 6 with SpO2 monitor, iPad Air and more

There is a premier plan also which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage, and can be shared by up to six members.

However, this plan will be available only in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, where Apple News+ is available. Apple Fitness+ will join later this year.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With Apple One, customers receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.