Apple rolls out macOS Big Sur for Mac computers: How to upgrade, and more

has started rolling out the new macOS Big Sur update for Mac computer. The software update is now available for Apple’s MacBook line-up, including MacBook Air (2013 and later). The macOS Big Sur brings a redesigned user interface with new icons, Safari browser, and some major changes to Messages and Maps applications with emphasis on privacy features. The MacOS Big Sur also has a new menu bar. Besides, has also integrated a control centre, similar to the one available on

Optimised for Apple’s newly announced M1 system-on-chip for Mac, the macOS Big Sur enables some iOS and iPadOS apps to work on the Mac computers.

macOS Big Sur compatible devices:



iMac: 2014 and later

MacBook Air: 2013 and later

iMac Pro: 2017 and later

MacBook Pro: 2013 and later

Mac Pro: 2013 and later

MacBook: 2015 and later

Mac mini: 2014 and later

To download, go to Settings and click on ‘Software Update’. A notification will appear to download the software. Accept the terms and conditions to download the new software update. Click on 'Install Now' once the download is complete to install the macOS Big Sur.

Alternatively, you can also head to the App Store and search for macOS Big Sur to download the latest version.