JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Open Hybrid Cloud, AI winning mantras for Indian firms in 2022
Business Standard

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come without SIM card slot

Apple had unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup in September, and even though the iPhone 14 is still months away from its launch but rumours around the iPhone 15 have already started surfacing on the internet

Topics
Apple  | iPhone

ANI 

apple

Apple had unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup in September, and even though the iPhone 14 is still months away from its launch but rumours around the iPhone 15 have already started surfacing on the internet.

According to GSM Arena, the latest rumours claim Apple will ditch the physical SIM card slot beginning with the iPhone 15 series in 2023. Word comes from a Brazilian publication Blog, which says that the 2023's Pro models (tentatively called iPhone 15 Pro) will not have physical SIM card slots and will rely entirely on eSIM technology for connectivity.

The source also claimed that these iPhones will come with dual e-SIM support, allowing the users to have two lines simultaneously. However, it's unclear if the non-Pro models will also depend entirely on eSIM tech or continue to use physical SIM card slots.

Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction.

However, even if Apple does launch an iPhone without a SIM card slot, the company might still offer a version with a physical SIM slot in countries where eSIM service is unavailable.

As per GSM Arena, then again, 2023 is a long time to go, and it's best to wait for this information to be corroborated by reliable industry sources before considering it final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, December 26 2021. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU