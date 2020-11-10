Apple's 'One More Thing' event today: Livestream details and what to expect

is hosting a virtual event on November 10 where the American technology giant is expected to unveil a new line-up of Apple Silicon-powered Mac notebooks and computers. Formally called ‘One More Thing’, the event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will livestream at 11:30 pm (IST) through the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can also tune in here at 11:30 pm to watch the event’s livestream on video embedded below.

Mac's transition to Apple Silicon

After shifting to Intel chips in 2006, Apple is now gearing up to move to ARM-based Apple Silicon for its Mac computers. At the company’s worldwide developers conference 2020, Apple previewed a Mac powered by Apple A12Z Bionic chip. The early look revealed that Mac on ARM chips is ready to replace the Intel powered Macs.

During the keynote, Apple showcased a working prototype running on Apple Silicon. It seemed to have all its native apps optimised.

Apple One More Thing event: What to expect

At the Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event, the company is expected to launch at least one Mac series notebook, and may be a desktop too. According to a news report in Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly ramping the production of a new 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and will show at least the two 13-inch laptops on Tuesday. The processors in the new laptops will be based on the A14 Bionic found in the iPhone 12 series and the new iPad Air, the report added.

Aside to new hardware, Apple is also likely to unveil the timeline for the macOS Big Sur rollout. The macOS Big Sur will bring redesigned user interface (UI) and introduce new features such as control center for easy access to key settings and notification centre with access to widgets, and more. The OS is seen as the company’s first step towards the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon. Therefore, it also brings some iPhone apps to the Mac. These include the Messages and Maps apps.