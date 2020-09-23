Apple Store Online goes live with trade-in option for iPhones, bank offers

-
ALSO READ
Apple Store Online coming up on Sep 23, will offer services beyond shopping
Apple sets festive tone with date for much-anticipated India online store
Top headlines: Apple's first online store in India, RBI' OMOs, and more
In pictures: Apple's first floating store in Singapore opens today
Apple Q3 earnings top Wall Street estimates amid Covid-19, shares rise 6%
-
Apple Store Online is now live in India. The digital store is a one-stop portal where you can purchase Apple products and avail of services. Said to deliver the same experience that is available at Apple Store locations around the world, the online store offers the shopping assistance feature through Apple Online Specialists, trade-in for iPhone, custom-built Mac, AppleCare+ and free no-contact delivery. Moreover, the online store offers multiple financing options on products — equated monthly instalments through credit cards. Let’s take a look at the offers currently available on Apple Store Online:
Cashback offer from HDFC Bank
The Apple Store Online is running a limited time cashback offer in partnership with HDFC Bank wherein customers can avail a six per cent cashback on the purchase price of select Apple products. The cashback amount is capped at Rs 10,000 and it would be credited in bank account in five to seven days. To avail the cashback, the order cart value needs to be more than Rs 20,900.
According to the terms and conditions of the cashback offer, it is available only on HDFC Bank credit cards and credit cards EMI transactions. The cashback is limited to one order per cart. The offer is valid until October 16.ALSO READ: Apple Store Online offers services beyond shopping
EMI and no-cost EMI option
Apple is offering EMI and no-cost EMI financing option on its products. The EMI financing option is available through credit cards issued by banks, including American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, CitiBank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, J&K Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank. There is a limited time no-cost EMI financing option available for HDFC Bank credit cards customers. Through no-cost EMI financing option, customers can avail no interest EMI for six months.
Apple Trade-in for iPhone
Through Apple Store Online, you can trade-in your existing smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. You can trade your phone by answer a few questions regarding brand, model and condition. Basis the details, Apple provide a trade-in value and lower the price of the iPhone by adjusting the trade-in credit from the cart value.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU