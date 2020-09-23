Apple Store Online goes live with trade-in option for iPhones, bank offers

Online is now live in India. The digital store is a one-stop portal where you can purchase Apple products and avail of services. Said to deliver the same experience that is available at locations around the world, the online store offers the shopping assistance feature through Apple Online Specialists, trade-in for iPhone, custom-built Mac, AppleCare+ and free no-contact delivery. Moreover, the online store offers multiple financing options on products — equated monthly instalments through credit cards. Let’s take a look at the offers currently available on Online:

Cashback offer from HDFC Bank

The Apple Store Online is running a limited time cashback offer in partnership with HDFC Bank wherein customers can avail a six per cent cashback on the purchase price of select Apple products. The cashback amount is capped at Rs 10,000 and it would be credited in bank account in five to seven days. To avail the cashback, the order cart value needs to be more than Rs 20,900.

According to the terms and conditions of the cashback offer, it is available only on HDFC Bank credit cards and credit cards EMI transactions. The cashback is limited to one order per cart. The offer is valid until October 16.

EMI and no-cost EMI option

Apple is offering EMI and no-cost EMI financing option on its products. The EMI financing option is available through credit cards issued by banks, including American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, CitiBank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, J&K Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank. There is a limited time no-cost EMI financing option available for HDFC Bank credit cards customers. Through no-cost EMI financing option, customers can avail no interest EMI for six months.

Apple Trade-in for iPhone

Through Apple Store Online, you can trade-in your existing smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. You can trade your phone by answer a few questions regarding brand, model and condition. Basis the details, Apple provide a trade-in value and lower the price of the iPhone by adjusting the trade-in credit from the cart value.