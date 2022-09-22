Apple to announce festival season offers on September 26: Details here

Apple will reveal its festival offers on September 26, announced the American technology giant on its India website. The announcement states, “Get ready, our limited time offer begins on 26.09.22. Plus there’s so much more to discover this festive season.” It is clear from the message that Apple will have its festival sale offers, but there has been no disclosure around the details yet.



Get ready, our limited time offer begins 26 September.

Last year, Apple put on sale the 12 at a discounted price. Besides, it offered no-interest equated monthly instalments scheme on select products. Apple also offered free with 12 and 12 mini in the form of a bundled deal.

This year, Apple is expected to offer discounts on the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available at Rs 69,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively. Alongside the iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to offer deals on the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. The iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 59,900 and iPhone SE at Rs 49,900. Like last year, Apple is expected to offer iPhones bundled with .

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are not available on Apple's website. Neither are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro models. It seems the company has discontinued the sale of these smartphones.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series, Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. Price for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900, respectively. The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is priced at Rs 26,900 and the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900. The new launches are less likely to be available with discounts during the sale.