Apple to delay new iPhone 12 launch, will be unveiled in two stages

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple has confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed due to "temporarily constrained" supply chain and now a new report claims that the launch will be split into two stages.

The Cupertino based tech giant is planning to launch four different models of the iPhone 12 later this year, sporting 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch OLED screens. However, Apple may launch two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 followed by the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models at a later date, reports DigiTimes.

The 6.1-inch models will be available first as suppliers have begun to ship SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for them. Whereas, the SLP for the other two models will start shipping by suppliers starting late August.

The 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

This would not be the first time Apple had spaced out an iPhone launch. In 2018, the iPhone 8 was launched in September and the iPhone X in November.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 16:10 IST

