Apple to release iOS 16 today: India timing, compatible iPhones, and more

is set to release the iOS 16 for on Monday, September 12. Announced at the Apple’s developers conference (WWDC 2022) in June, the operating system will bring several new features such as redesigned lock screen interface with support for live widgets, iMessage with edit text and unsent function, and native support for protection against spyware like Pegasus.

iOS 16: Rollout schedule

The iOS 16 is available for supported users from September 12, according to . In India, the software update is expected to arrive either late at night tonight or by tomorrow morning.

iOS 16: Supported models

The iOS 16 will be available for the iPhone 8 and above. Besides, the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 models would also get the update. The new iPhone 14 series will ship with iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

iOS 16: How to check the availability

sent a notification to supported iPhone users whenever a new update is available. To check the update availability manually, go to iPhone settings-General-Software Update. This process check the server for update and shows download and install option if the update is available.

iOS 16: What’s new

Multiple lock screens

The new operating system can now create different Lock Screens, each with a unique backdrop in iPhones. Users will be able to easily switch between different lock screen.

Notifications

Users will be able to view notifications on the Lock Screen in an expanded list view, stacked view, or hidden view. Moreover, notifications will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Live Activities

Live Activities feature, which will be available on the lock screen, will make it easier for users to stay on top of things that are happening in real-time. Users will be able to track the progress of their food delivery. They can also use the 'Now Playing' controls without unlocking their device using this feature.

Focus

A new streamlined setup for Focus will let users select the apps and people they want to receive notifications from by either allowing them or silencing them. With a swipe, users will be able to go from their Personal Focus to Work Focus with widgets showing upcoming meetings and to-do lists.

Messages

Users will now be edit a message they just sent or unsend a recent message altogether. Additionally, they will be able to mark a message as unread if they can’t respond in the moment and want to come back to it later.

Intelligence

Lift subject from the background: Users will be able to lift the subject from an image or isolate the subject by removing the background. This feature will be available in Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, Safari and more.

Live Text for video: Users can pause a video on any frame that contains text to use familiar interactions like copy, translate, look up, share, and more.

Camera

The new UI will let users switch between filters and modes with swipe gestures. iPhone 13 and above will get an improved cinematic mode.

Privacy

A new mode, called Lockdown mode will protect iPhones against spyware like Pegasus. The feature will be available under the Privacy tab in Settings.